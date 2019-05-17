Stabbing Investigation Outside Las Cruces

A 27-year-old Doña Ana man who was stabbed in the neck Wednesday night is expected to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping the public might be able to help track down a suspect.

According to a report, the victim was at home near the intersection of Shenandoah Trail and Thorpe Road when someone knocked at the door at around 8 p.m. The victim’s parents told detectives they heard their son talking to someone, but they didn’t see the altercation.

The victim’s mother said she heard a loud bang and went to check on her son. She said he was sitting on the couch, bleeding from the neck. First responders later transported the victim to an El Paso-area hospital with a stab wound to the neck.

The suspect was an unknown male wearing tan, camouflage shorts and a wide-brimmed military-style Booney hat with a drawstring.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.nmcrimestoppers.org. Tips are completely anonymous and information that leads to an arrest are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

Information from Doña Ana County