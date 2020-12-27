Some New Mexico students go to Texas for in-person education

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico schools have ranked at the bottom for years and parents, lawmakers and others are concerned the state is worse off now with no in-person learning due to the pandemic. Superintendents from districts in southeastern New Mexico say a number of their students already have moved with their families to Texas, where in-person learning is allowed. Data from local districts and the state show thousands of students have switched to private schools, Bureau of Indian Education schools, or have moved out of state.