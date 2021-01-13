Single Vehicle Fatal Rollover Crash on Interstate 25 near Las Cruces

Dona Ana County, NM – On Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal rollover crash on Interstate 25, near milepost 7 in Las Cruces, NM.

The initial investigation indicates a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Alfred J. Perez (23) of Peoria, AZ, was traveling north on Interstate 25. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet left the roadway and rolled. Perez was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were not properly utilized. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Information from NM State Police