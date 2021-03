Reporter Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press shares the top stories they are following on the Silver City Report.

Every week, we get the top stories in Silver City and Grant County on the Silver City Report.

This week, reporter Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press shares news of a state program that aims to help safeguard abandoned mines in the Boston Hill area. Also, more federal dollars are available for the Gila National Forest and we learn more about a Tucson-based company doing exploratory mining for minerals in the area.