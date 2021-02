Reporter Makayla Grijalva with the Silver City Daily Press shares details on the top stories they are following in the area.

Every week, we get the latest from Silver City and Grant County on the Silver City Report. This week, reporter Makayla Grijalva with the Silver City Daily Press shares news about a new oral history project that will highlight a historic neighborhood in Silver City. Also, Santa Clara officials are discussing a possible building lease for the Chiricahua Apache Nation and the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society.