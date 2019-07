Geoffrey Plant and David Marquez with the Silver City Daily Press and Independent update us on the latest news on the Silver City Report. This week: Community helps woman left with major home damage after a SWAT standoff, Silver City bans smoking in parks, an area mining company is impacted by a quarterly loss, and we get news of a new policy with off-highway vehicles.

