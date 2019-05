Reporters Geoffrey Plant and C.P. Thompson with the Silver City Daily Press and Independent bring us the latest news. This week: Tour of the Gila recap, new philanthropic group in town, local school districts are impacted by a decline in copper production by a mining company, and a local crossing guard speaks out against vehicles driving too fast.

Reporters Geoffrey Plant and C.P. Thompson with the Silver City Daily Press and Independent bring us the latest news on The Silver City Report. This week: A Tour of the Gila recap, new philanthropic group in town, local school districts are impacted by a decline in copper production by a mining company, and a local crossing guard speaks out against vehicles driving too fast.