Reporter C.P. Thompson with the Silver City Daily Press and Independent brings us the latest news on the Silver City Report. This week: Theft and fraud cases are on the rise, WNMU regents to vote on baseball and soccer teams, Silver City hires a new police chief, and an out-of-state company wants to bring a co-working space to Grant County.