This week on the Silver City Report: C.P. Thompson and Geoffrey Plant with the Silver City Daily Press and Independent share news of a post-legislative forum held with Rep. Rudy Martinez and Sen. Gabriel Ramos. Also, Bayard gets a new Police Chief. In More news…Hollomen AFB Commander visits town. Plus, we get news on why some officials are concerned with how one landowner is trying to get a mobile home property annexed into Silver City.