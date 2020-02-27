Silver City Main Street Plaza Opens

This infrastructure project has been anticipated for more than ten years, has gone through three iterations of plans, and now Main Street Plaza is finally open! Main Street Plaza is located off of Bullard Street between 7th and 8th Streets next to the Big Ditch Park. Here is a statement from Silver City MainStreet:

This economic development project provides a central downtown event space, wayfinding signage, a public and ADA accessible restroom, and parking. The Plaza will help retain downtown shoppers, decrease event street closures while at the same time increases use of the Plaza for events, and increases the use of the Big Ditch Park and trail system. The Plaza helps make our downtown area more inviting for both residents and tourists, and encourages economic development.

Silver City MainStreet is grateful for the support and funding from the Town of Silver City, Freeport McMoRan, State Capital Outlay from Representatives Rudy Martinez and Rebecca Dow and Senator Gabe Ramos, and NM MainStreet Capital Outlay. MRWM Landscape Architects implemented the plans.

“Everyone worked very hard to put together the funding for this project so it could be completed and not carry over for another year, states Patrick Hoskins, board president of Silver City MainStreet. A few things still need to be completed, like the benches, but the project is basically complete. We already have two organizations that want to hold events in the Plaza.”

“The Plaza design includes nods to Silver City’s architecture with cement elements that reflect the brick, timber and stone used throughout Silver City. Streetlights and overhead string lights provide safety and a party atmosphere for events as well as an attractive entrance on 7th Street. Swales on the Big Ditch Side are rocked and landscaped to prevent erosion and the sidewalks on both the upper and lower levels will make it easier for wheelchair access and dance parties. The Plaza is so named because it is on the last downtown remnant of Silver City’s Main St. before it became the Big Ditch.”

“We are planning a Monday, April 20, 2020 ribbon cutting celebration. It’s great to have the Main Street Plaza completed this year since Silver City MainStreet is celebrating 35 years of service to our community.”

The Silver City MainStreet Project is one of the oldest and most successful MainStreet programs in the state. The MainStreet program is a national program fostering economic development in local communities and operates under the NM MainStreet program and the state Economic Development Department.

Silver City MainStreet has accomplished many projects since 1985 including the downtown street lights, downtown gateway arch, improvements to the Big Ditch Park, numerous beautification projects, the restoration of the historic Silco Theater and most recently, the Kelly Street Project.

The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit our website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com to learn more.