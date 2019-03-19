Silver City Forum Thursday Reviews Legislative Session

The Grant County Democrats’ 59th“Third Thursday” Public Forum will be held at WNMU’s Miller Library on March 21, at 6pm. This month’s forum will be focused on the just completed Santa Fe legislative session, and we’ll get a download from our Grant County representatives: Lt. Governor Howie Morales, state senator Gabe Ramos, and state representative Rudy Martinez.

“This year’s session was very exciting, with lots of new ideas being presented and a positive economic situation allowing the Roundhouse to address many urgent needs,” stated Grant County Democratic Party Chair Frances Vasquez. “Lots of important changes were enacted, including greatly increased funding for education, closing the San Juan coal-fired power plants (a big step toward clean energy), a raise in the minimum wage, and much more. The dust hasn’t really settled yet – some bills that passed haven’t even been signed yet. So many bills were under consideration it’s hard to even know what passed, what got modified, and what didn’t make it. But we’re fortunate to have our local representatives update us on what happened and how we should interpret it – especially this close to the session’s end.”

Dr. Magdaleno Manzanarez, Vice-President of WNMU for external affairs, will be the moderator. The public is invited to come, hear from our representatives, and present your questions.

As usual, the event is co-sponsored by WNMU’s Miller Library and MEChA student organization, and the Grant County Democrats. Also as usual, refreshments will be served following the forum.

For more information, contact the Grant County Democratic Party at 654-6060, email grantcountydemocrats@gmail.com, or see our website at NMCD2democraticvoices.