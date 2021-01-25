Short-term property rentals now require fees and registration in the Las Cruces area

Short-term rental property owners throughout Doña Ana County are now required to obtain a one-time $50 permit and a yearly $35 registration for each location, by Feb. 12.

The Community Development Department manages permits and will collect payments, which can be made in cash, with a check, debit or credit card, which incurs a nominal fee.

The Doña Ana County Ordinance No. 316-2020 came into effect on Jan. 11 and applies to all short-term rentals like Airbnb™ or Vrbo®. The ordinance passed on Dec. 8, 2020 and addresses the safety and security of short-term property renters, owners and their neighbors. It includes requirements for liability insurance, parking, noise complaints and occupancy limits. To review it or fill out a Short-Term Rental Business Registration Application, please visit https://donaanacounty.org/UDC.

For more information, please contact the Doña Ana County Community Development Department at 575-647-7350, or visit in person, at the Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., in Las Cruces. No appointment is needed.

To cancel a business permit or change its ownership, please contact the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office at (575) 647-7421.

For more information about Doña Ana County, please visit www.donaanacounty.org.