Shooting Involving Valencia County Sheriff’s Office

Los Lunas, NM- On March 6, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:52 a.m., the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a 911 domestic disturbance at 25 Plata Road in Los Lunas, NM. The reporting party told dispatch the suspect was freaking out and armed with a hatchet. When deputies arrived on scene, they met with the victim, who reported the male suspect is her grandson. He was freaking out, threatening to hurt her, and other people. The victim told deputies her grandson was still inside the residence.

As deputies approached the residence, they noticed the front door was open. Deputies began calling the male suspect out of the residence. As deputies entered the residence, they made contact with a male suspect who was armed with a hatchet and a knife. Deputies gave commands to the male suspect to drop his weapons which the male suspect ignored. The male suspect began to yell at deputies, “I want to kill people” and “kill me”. Deputies continued to give commands, however the male suspect ignored the commands and moved towards the deputies in an aggressive manner. A Valencia County Deputy discharged his department issued weapon at least once striking the male suspect.

Deputies rendered aid to the suspect on scene until EMS arrived. He was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Albuquerque, where he is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Upon his release he will be facing criminal charges.

This investigation remains active and open, and is being led by the New Mexico State Police. The details of the shooting remain under investigation. No deputies were injured during the incident. The identification of the male suspect, and the deputy involved will not be released until all interviews are completed. Please reach out to Valencia County Sheriff’s for administrative inquiries regarding their deputy. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review. When more information is available it will be released.

Information from NM State Police