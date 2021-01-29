Shooting Involving Los Lunas Police Department

Valencia County, NM – On Monday, January 25, 2021 the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Los Lunas Police Department (LLPD).

On January 25, 2021, at approximately 8:05 a.m., LLPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford Expedition parked near the intersection of South Camelot Boulevard and Morris Road in Los Lunas, NM. As officers approached the Expedition, they observed a male subject armed with a handgun inside the vehicle. The male subject refused to exit his vehicle and barricaded himself inside his vehicle. A short time later, the male subject exited his vehicle and ran west towards Interstate 25.

LLPD officers chased the male subject across the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 to an open field. As additional LLPD officers and New Mexico State Police officers arrived to assist, the male subject fired at least one shot at the officers. LLPD officers returned fire striking the male subject.

Officers were able to take male subject into custody without further incident and render emergency aid until emergency personnel arrived. The male was transported by air to an area hospital in Albuquerque, NM where he is being treated for his injuries. Upon his release he will be facing criminal charges.

The identification of the male and officers involved will not be released until interviews are completed. No officers were injured during the incident. For the information regarding administrative actions on the officers, please contact the Los Lunas Police Department. This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the district attorney’s office for review.

Information from NM State Police