Sheriff: Movie set showed 'some complacency' with weapons

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Investigators say there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on a movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person. Speaking Wednesday at a news conference, they also said it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted that 500 rounds of ammunition were found while searching the set of the Western “Rust.” They included a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Investigators plan to discuss their initial findings in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director.

The news conference scheduled for Wednesday by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies promises the first detailed public comments by investigators about the killing of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal at a New Mexico ranch.

The shooting has baffled Hollywood professionals and prompted calls to better regulate firearms of sets or even ban them in the age of seamless computer-generated imagery.

Court records say that an assistant director grabbed the gun from a cart and indicated the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun.”