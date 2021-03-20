Senator Cliff Pirtle Applauds Removal of Ban on Youth Sports Games

Commentary: Following a letter sent from Senator Cliff Pirtle (District 32-Chaves, Eddy, and Otero) to Secretary of Health, Dr. Tracie Collins, the Department of Health has removed the ban on youth competitive play and scrimmage for club sports.

Senator Pirtle released the following statement applauding the Department’s decision:

“I want to thank Dr. Collins and the Department of Health for making this reasonable and important modification to the state’s COVID-Safe Practices. Our young children have not been able to play since the spring of last year and were facing yet another lost season. With this change, they will now be able to safely return to competitive play.”

The revised COVID-Safe Practices are available at cv.nmhealth.org/covid-safe-practices.