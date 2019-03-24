Seeing A Different View Of Yourself Through Modeling

Commentary: The first time Trisha McCaul sat for an artist’s portrait, her chair sank into the rotten plywood floor and sent her tumbling. The path of art is adventurous.

Two years later, the Art Obscura gallery in Mesilla Park is presenting an entire exhibit of works for which she is the model, and as she reflects on the entire process McCaul still seems slightly off-balance, but not falling over.

“I tend to not want a lot of attention focused on me,” she told me, “and so to have a very creative person laser-beamed in on you is intense.”

In conversation, we compared experiences of overcoming shyness to serve as models for art.

In my case, it was in the early 1990's at Rhode Island College, when a professional figure model and friend helped me into a job posing nude for an artists’ group on campus.

At the time I was a young man with severely negative feelings about my body. I was tall and scrawny, and had absorbed ideas about what an attractive, "masculine" body should look like — a form I felt did not resemble me. Looking back on my youth, it's a wonder I ever ventured outdoors.

Thus, the day before I was to pose naked in front of strangers, I was something of a wreck. Yet when the moment came for my bathrobe to drop, standing on a platform in a studio that smelled like paint fixer and hardwood, I felt a surprising sense of ease and acceptance. The only comment I recall was when one of the artists said, “I can see your ribs! Jackpot!”

My other vivid memory from that day was when, after a full day standing for some lengthy poses, the artists invited me to view the numerous works that had been produced, interpreting my body in the light of that room from various angles.

To say that I felt beautiful, while true, does not adequately convey the experience. What I felt was an unfamiliar sense of being human. Something relaxed in me.

That season I spent modeling and looking at the paintings was a quiet yet momentous shift in my life. It was healing, in the sense of being made whole, and for this therapeutic experience I was paid ten bucks an hour.

On seeing oneself — and being seen

Trisha’s experience exceeds mine in two major respects. For one, she has been dating the artist, Michael Poncé, throughout these two years she has posed for him, which intensifies her exposure: This painter sees and knows more about her.

Moreover, the painter's role is not necessarily to affirm a cosmetic notion of beauty. Poncé has a background in fashion illustration, and admits he is inclined to idealize forms. He described the tension between making a beautiful image and truthfully depicting Trisha's lines, shapes and invisible aspects of her.

Another disquieting experience for Trisha was seeing the works she inspired on public exhibit.

At the opening reception,she recalls walking through a gallery full of images of her, numerous shards reflecting her partner's perceptions of her, while she simultaneously took in visitors' reactions to the works.

One portrait, for instance, shows Trisha with cat-like eyes. Some create contrasts between skin color (sometimes gold or even green) with backgrounds, many vibrating like musical chords.

The artist communicates many different sides, including invisible traces, of a person; but I wondered if any of it felt like "her" to Trisha herself.

Her answer, essentially, was yes and no. Although she writes poetry, she found it hard to translate what she is learning into language.

"It's weird talking about myself like this," she said.

The exhibit, entitled "Adoration," is at Art Obscura through April 7.

Desert Sage writes about politics and the humanities. Share your thoughts at adammassa@lcsun-news.com.