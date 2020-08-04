SCRTD: Transit District to launch fall bus service with more stops and later service

This August, South Central Regional Transit District (SCRTD) will roll out a new fall bus service schedule to schools and to the community. We will also be adding later bus service on selected bus routes.

The school service will operate when students return to school in the fall. We will continue to provide enhanced cleaning efforts to include disinfecting buses every day. This includes cleaning and disinfecting of frequent customer touch points such as handrails and seats and installation of Plexiglass shields on all buses to maintain a barrier between passengers and operators.

Per the Governor’s Executive Order, all employees and bus riders must wear a mask when riding on SCRTD buses. To support this effort, the District is providing a face mask to riders that need one. Additionally, the District is replacing cloth seats with vinyl to improve cleaning of our older buses.

Other service changes include new bus stops, more frequent service on the Purple route, later service on both the Red and Turquoise bus routes, and the introduction of the new Silver route operating in south Doña Ana County between Sunland Park and the Westside Transfer Station in El Paso.

These services will enhance our bus service to the community as we recover and respond to the challenge of COVID19.