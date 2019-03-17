Saving Money While Helping The Environment In Las Cruces

At the beginning of March, two co-generators started up at the Jacob Hands Wastewater Treatment Facility (JHWWTF). John Mrozek, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Wastewater administrator, reports: “We have used all the methane gas, which is produced as a part of the wastewater treatment process, as a fuel to produce our own electricity and power the facility. This dramatically reduces our electric bills.”

The City of Las Cruces expects to save about $220,000 annually on power bills, with the utilization of the two co-generators, which convert methane and natural gas into efficient energy. “It’s a forward-looking project that demonstrates great innovation by LCU for the residents of Las Cruces,” said Mayor, Ken Miyagishima, in his address to the crowd on hand for the celebration.

Built in the 1980’s, the JHWWTF’s anaerobic digesters take the wastewater sludge and “cook” it to destroy harmful pathogens and bacteria, creating nutrient rich solids for use as a rich Class A+ biosolid compost. Methane gas is one of the by-products created in the digestion process; previously disposed of by flaring it off.

The onsite co-generation facility was designed by Molzen Corbin. The facility includes gas purification, two 334 kilowatt engine generators (with provisions for a third), heat recovery equipment, and electrical components. The digester-produced methane is sent through the gas purification process to remove moisture, harmful gases, and particulates that can damage the generators. Then, the cleaned methane is sent to the engine generators, which create both electrical power and usable heat.

Some of the benefits of the co-generation system include:

• Reduced waste: The project utilizes 100% of the methane produced.

• Reduce El Paso Electric dependency: Co-generation can reduce the plant’s electrical import by up to 30% per generator.

• Sustainability: This project will provide 100% of the digesters’ heating needs.

• Cost efficient: Each of the co-generation engines can provide up to 2,400,000 kilo-watt hours/year.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.