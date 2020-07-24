KRWG

Sandbags Available at Las Cruces Fire Stations

By city of las cruces 1 hour ago

The Las Cruces Fire Department has free sandbags available for city residents.

Homeowners who reside within city limits can stop by any Las Cruces fire station, minus Fire Station 7 at the airport, and receive up to 10 sandbags free of charge. Sandbags are limited to 10 per household.

The National Weather Service has indicated there is a possibility of heavy rains in Las Cruces through the upcoming weekend.

Fire stations are located at:

  • Station 1: 201 E. Picacho Ave.
  • Station 2: 1199 E. Foster Rd.
  • Station 3: 390 N. Valley Dr.
  • Station 4: 2802 E. Missouri Ave.
  • Station 5: 5998 Bataan Memorial East
  • Station 6: 2750 Northrise Dr.
  • Station 8: 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.