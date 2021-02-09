Rural communities deserve better economic opportunities

Commentary: I was born in México State, México. I moved to Chaparral, NM when I was 10 years old and I have been living in Chaparral, NM for most of my life. Because I was a kid when I first arrived in Chaparral, I consider it my home town. This is also the place where most of my friends and family live.







Aside from my personal challenges of being undocumented, constantly living in fear of CBP, ICE, and possible deportation, I also faced a challenge of an uncertain future in a community where there are little opportunities to choose from when it comes to professional careers. And many times, unfortunately, one of the most attractive opportunities for young people growing up in rural NM is finding a job at a private prison and immigrant detention facility.







Looking at this bleak prospect, I decided to move to Las Cruces, NM to continue my education at New Mexico State University, where I found the opportunity to work as a community organizer with the NM Dream Team while studying full-time to become an engineer.







Through my new job I have learned that the private prison industry and the immigrant detention facility in Chaparral were built only to generate money for their own benefit and not for the wellbeing or economic development of communities. That is the reason why I now advocate for a better present and future my community deserves. One that looks different from counties and our state to keep investing their tax money on unfruitful projects and industries like the private detention industry.







The reality is that people in my hometown of Chaparral have little to no idea of how this industry is vastly affecting their economic development opportunities.







Starting since High School and into my community college experience, I recall clearly that one of the few recommended careers was ‘criminal justice’. Basically preparing high school kids to have a future in the only industry that hires the most–working as a CBP agent, a cop, or a guard at the private prison or detention center. The truth is Chaparral is a majority people of color community, many of them with an immigrant background.







This year, we have a chance to undo some of the wrongs the private detention industry has done to my community. House Bill 40 is an opportunity to limit the power these companies continue to hold on to in New Mexico.







We must end the evil practice of profiting from our people’s bodies and the criminalization of our communities. We must also allow for people like me, my family, and my community the ability to thrive in jobs that we could feel proud about. These companies have pushed New Mexicans far too long into unstable, unsafe, and inhumane jobs. And I speak from my entire community when I say this abuse from private prisons must stop now. We demand that our elected officials re-evaluate these private detention contracts, prohibit the creation and expansion of new detention facilities, and allow our rural communities to thrive on healthy industries.







For the best future of my community, I hope you can join me in supporting and passing HB 40.







Uriel Rosales is a DACA recipient and organizer with the NM Dream Team.