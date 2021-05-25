Rules To Curb Methane Emissions Take Effect In New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico's new rules to limit most venting and flaring in the oilfield as a way to reduce methane emissions are going into effect.

The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department made the announcement Tuesday, saying the rules were published in the New Mexico Register. The rules are the result of a nearly two-year process that involved testimony from environmental advocates and technical experts from the oil and gas industry. Virtual public hearings also were held.

The first phase of implementation begins in October with data collection and reporting to identify natural gas losses at every stage of the process.