Ruidoso Downs Police Arrest Suspect Who Fled After Attempted Traffic Stop

Ruidoso Downs, NM - On Friday, January 15, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested by the Ruidoso Downs Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 222 Mockingbird Lane in Ruidoso Downs. The suspect had not been struck by gunfire and all officers were uninjured.

State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that on January 15, 2021, at around 4:50 a.m., the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a crime scene in Ruidoso. The suspect in that incident Trevor D. Hoyle, 26, of Ruidoso, fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck.

At around 8:45 a.m., a Ruidoso Downs Police officer spotted Hoyle driving the white Ford pickup truck in Ruidoso Downs. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hoyle, but he fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued into a residential area of Ruidoso Downs where the truck drove off-road and in-between residences. At some point, a Ruidoso Downs Police officer discharged their duty weapon. Hoyle was not struck by gunfire. The truck eventually crashed into a tree near 222 Mockingbird and Hoyle was taken into custody by Ruidoso Downs Police without further incident.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents booked Mr. Hoyle into the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged him with Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Tampering with Evidence, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle.

No officers or civilians were injured during this incident. The pursuit and officer-involved shooting portion of this case are being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team. The Ruidoso Downs officer will not be identified until after interviews are complete. For that officer’s duty status please reach out to the Ruidoso Downs Police Department. For information on the crime scene in Ruidoso and charges about that incident please reach out to the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Major Crimes Unit.

Information from NM State Police