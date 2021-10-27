Ronchetti enters Republican race for governor of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former Albuquerque television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti said in a statement posted on a campaign website that as governor he would focus on small businesses, education, crime and the border. He also said he'd “listen and find solutions that actually work." In joining a crowded Republican primary field targeting Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti is making his second run for statewide office. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2020. Ronchetti resigned from KRQE-TV last week. He also stepped away from the station to run in 2020.