Rocky Mountain Council for Latin American Studies 68th Annual Conference - Virtual

An interview with Dr. ĺñigo García-Bryce, NMSU Professor of Latin American History.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Professor of Latin American History, Dr. ĺñigo García-Bryce. He is also this year’s President of the Rocky Mountain Council for Latin American Studies (RMCLAS) who will hold their 68th Annual Conference virtually this year on Thursday, March 18th through Saturday, March 20th with no registration fee. The opening reception on Wednesday, March 17th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Membership and registration is required to attend through rmclas.org or Center for Latin American and Border Studies - CLABS.nmsu.edu.

García-Bryce says RMCLAS provides an opportunity for scholars and graduate students to share original research on Latin America and to find out more about Latin America. The advantages of being able to hold the conference virtually this year is that more people can participate, especially from other countries with over 65 panels and topics. The program is available at rmclas.org and more information on Facebook at Rocky Mountain Council for Latin American Studies; and Center for Latin American and Border Studies @nmsuCLABS.