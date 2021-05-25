Road Block Planned Thursday Morning

LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office (NMDOT) along with White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) has posted an alert for Thursday May 27.

US 70 will be blocked one time at 7:10 a.m. for approximately one hour. This block will be located at 'RED BLOCK' (top of San Augustin Pass /mile marker 164) and at 'YELLOW BLOCK' (White Sands National Park/mile marker 200). The Las Cruces Gate, Owen Road, and Nike Avenue will also be affected.

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2222 for updates or go to New Mexico Department of Transportation: www.nmroads.com or call 511.