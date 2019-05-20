Rich Global Hemp Corp. Expands to Doña Ana County, Seeks 180 Employees

A hemp production company is ready to grow in Doña Ana County. Michael Hernandez reports.

Rich Global Hemp Corp. plans to hire up to 180 people to grow industrial hemp at its roughly 750,000 square-foot greenhouse facility.

That's at the former Aldershot nursery located in Mesilla Park south of Las Cruces.

State, county and economic leaders made the announcement Monday at New Mexico State University's Leyendecker Plant Science Center in La Mesa, hosted by the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance.

Hemp is used to make goods like textiles, food products and medicinal cannabidiol, or CBD oil.

The company is set to work with licensed farmers to cultivate various strains of hemp and partner with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and New Mexico State University on hemp gene research.

New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes said the state is pledging $1.2 million in Local Economic Development Act, or LEDA funding and another $1.4 million in job training incentive money.

A study by the state's Economic Development Department stated the project is expected to generate $136 million in direct spending over the next decade and have a total economic impact of $247 million.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says those figures mean New Mexico is “open for business.”

“These are the kinds of numbers that make us an international leader in this effort. And so, when people tell us anywhere in the world, not just the country that New Mexico can’t lead in economic development, this is proof positive that they are wrong," Lujan Grisham said.

The 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the regulated production of hemp. NMSU's Board of Regents approved regulations for growing the plant in November 2018.

But Rich Global Hemp co-founder Kai Kirk said there is risk in growing the crop.

“You know we’re being very candid with the farmers as we work with them that this is a risky year," Kirk said. "New Mexico’s never done this and you know, we’re going to come with our best knowledge to make you as successful as possible as partners with you, right? We’re not just selling you the seeds and saying 'good luck' like a lot of people from other states are doing. We're partnering with you to ensure a succesful crop and to learn and share that knowledge amongst everybody."

A company press release stated employees will earn average annual salaries of $43,000. Kirk said he expects entry-level positions to start at around $9 per hour and increase pending a 90-day review period.

The first harvest could be as soon as the fall, according to Kirk.