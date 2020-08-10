KRWG

Reward Offered For Information In Las Cruces Murder

By las cruces police 44 minutes ago

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate an incident that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man last Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, a Las Cruces police officer discovered a 2018 brown Kia Forte that crashed into a pole on east Farney Lane near west Park Drive. It appears the Kia was heading south on west Park Drive before it crossed Farney Lane and crashed into a light pole.

Police discovered the driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Becerra, dead. The New Mexico medical investigator’s office determined Becerra’s death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the person or persons responsible for Becerra’s death. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.