Reward Offered For Information In Las Cruces Murder

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate an incident that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man last Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, a Las Cruces police officer discovered a 2018 brown Kia Forte that crashed into a pole on east Farney Lane near west Park Drive. It appears the Kia was heading south on west Park Drive before it crossed Farney Lane and crashed into a light pole.

Police discovered the driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Becerra, dead. The New Mexico medical investigator’s office determined Becerra’s death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the person or persons responsible for Becerra’s death. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.