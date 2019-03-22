Reward Offered for Info that Helps Solve Death of Demon Williams in Las Cruces

The investigation into the death of Demon Williams is continuing and Las Cruces police are asking for information on who the victim may have been with in the days leading up to his passing.

Williams, 30, of Las Cruces, was discovered dead March 5, 2019, in the arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street. Williams’ body had signs of trauma and his death has been ruled a homicide. It’s believed Williams was most likely killed on March 4.

His body was discovered shortly before 11 a.m. on March 5 by a cleanup crew that was working in the arroyo. Williams was known to frequent the arroyo where his body was found. Las Cruces police are releasing photos of Williams to help identify others who may have been seen in his presence.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps investigators identify the person or persons responsible for Williams’ death.

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and can remain completely anonymous.

Information from Las Cruces Police