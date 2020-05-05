Resources Available for Las Cruces Residents in Need

The Las Cruces City Council has been working to ensure all Las Cruces residents have their basic needs met since they have been impacted by the effects of the statewide Public Health Order caused by COVID-19. Las Cruces City Council approved emergency funding to help Las Cruces residents and businesses with money from The Telshor fund (money the City receives from the lease of Memorial Medical Center that is jointly owned by the City and County) and from the City’s General Fund and distributed it to the following local non-profits and community service providers.

Residents needing assistance with food, rent, mortgage or utility payments may contact the following providers:



FOOD ASSISTANCE

Fishes & Loaves Senior Supplemental Meal Program - Loaves and Fishes 320 Southgate Court, Las Cruces, NM 88005 575-523-1272. https://echoinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/New-Mexico-Commodity-Supplemental-Food-Program-Brochure.pdf

Families and Youth Inc - 1320 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 - (575) 522-4004 - https://www.fyinm.org/

Casa De Peregrinos - 999 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 - (575)523-5542 - https://www.casadeperegrinos.org/

RENT, MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE

Community Foundation of SNM - 2600 El Paseo Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88001 - (575)521-4794 - https://www.communityfoundationofsouthernnewmexico.com/

Catholic Charities - 125 W Mountain Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 - (575)527-0500 - https://catholiccharitiesdlc.org/

Community Action Agency - 4631, New Mexico, 3880 Foothills Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 - (575) 527-8799 - https://caasnm.org/

MVCH - 999 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 - (575) 523-2219 - http://www.mvcommunityofhope.org/

UTILITY ASSISTANCE

City of Las Cruces with assistance from Casa De Peregrinos - 999 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 - (575)523-5542 - https://www.casadeperegrinos.org/

Catholic Charities - 125 W Mountain Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 - (575)527-0500 - https://catholiccharitiesdlc.org/

MVCH - 999 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 - (575) 523-2219 - http://www.mvcommunityofhope.org/

For more information, call the Community Development Department at (575) 528-3059.

