Residents advised of heavy rain, possible floods in Grant, Sierra counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Grant and Sierra counties in western New Mexico overnight Saturday and through Sunday as a rain system heads into the area from the southwest.

Rainfall is likely to be heaviest over the higher terrain of Grant County, and heavy rainfall on snow cover could lead to excessive runoff and subsequent flooding along mountain streams and rivers, particularly the Gila and Mimbres, according to the weather service.

Flooding is also possible along low water crossings and in areas with poor drainage.

“We are monitoring the situation and will be ready to assist local authorities if necessary,” said Secretary-designate Jackie White of the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

