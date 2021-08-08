Republicans Meet With Education Officials Following Suspension Of Rural School Board

Commentary: Senate Republican Leader, Senator(District 29-Bernalillo and Valencia) and Senator(District 41-Eddy and Lea) met with Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart and Secretary-Designate Kurt Steinhaus regarding recent actions taken by the Department. Following the meeting, Senators Baca and Gallegos issued the following joint statement: “While we appreciate the Secretary and Secretary-Designate visiting with us today, we fundamentally disagree that the Public Education Department can legally remove a duly-elected school board under the force of law when they don't obey the the edicts from the Governor's office. This is a dangerous precedent that not only undermines the authority of all school boards, but the legislature which alone has the power to make laws. We support our local leaders and the families who voted them into office, and we hope the courts soon correct this blatant violation of local authority.”