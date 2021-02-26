Republicans Blast Reproductive Rights Measure

Commentary: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed legislation to repeal New Mexico’s abortion law. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Democratic Senator Linda Lopez (District 11-Bernalillo) and others, repealed an entire section of law that among other things protected medical professionals from being forced to participate in abortions and required that abortions be performed by licensed physicians.

Senate Republicans responded to the Governor’s action with the following statements:

“Though the Governor and pro-abortion activists will claim this as a victory for women, the only victor in this bill is the multi-million dollar abortion industry,” said Senator Crystal Diamond (District 35-Dona Ana, Hidalgo, Luna, and Sierra). “With the stroke of her pen, the Governor has weakened standards of care for women, stripped conscience protections for medical professionals, and given the abortion industry unchecked power to operate under the radar in our state. New Mexico women and children deserve better.”

“This is a sad day for New Mexico,” added Senator Gregg Schmedes (District 19-Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe, and Torrance). “Pro-abortion activists have not been shy about their disregard for unborn children’s lives. Their actions during this Legislative Session, however, exposed their deeper motivations – forcing doctors and nurses to perform abortions and enshrining legal abortion up to the moment of birth in New Mexico. The Governor calls this ‘equal justice.’ However, there is nothing ‘equal’ or ‘just’ about exploiting women for profit and terminating the lives of the most innocent and vulnerable among us.”