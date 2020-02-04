Republican Party of New Mexico Response To State of the Union Address

Commentary: President Trump tonight electrified the nation as he delivered his 3rd official State of the Union Address, highlighting a string of accomplishments that prove his "Promises Made, Promises Kept" pledge is being fulfilled. The President told the country that under his leadership, America is more prosperous, stronger and more secure.

"In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny," said Trump. "America's future is blazing bright. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored. The state of our union is stronger than ever before."

The President focused heavily on the economy, proclaiming that his Administration and policies have created 7 million jobs and strengthened the U.S. economic output. He declared that his policies have led to historic low unemployment, a decline in crime, increased household income, a fall in poverty, a massive tax cut that has created tremendous economic growth and a record stock market boom that's boosting the 401Ks of nearly every American.

The President pointed out that American oil and gas production has soared, making the U.S the number one producer in the world. New Mexico, in particular, will benefit.

President Trump spoke of promises kept on the international front. He talked about the China and the USMCA trade deals, both of which will mean economic growth and more opportunities for America and its workforce.

Trump said his Administration has helped to improve access to affordable healthcare and lowered prescription drug prices by taking on the big pharmaceutical companies. He vowed he will never let socialism destroy American healthcare.

He also said his Administration is committed to ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.

The President addressed national security and immigration, pointing out his agenda has made the United States more secure. In the Gallery, Trump paid tribute to Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz from Del Rio,Texas. He has helped protect America's homeland for nearly 30 years and is now second-in-command of more than 20,000 agents and staff. President Trump commended his work to keep America safe and secure.

President Trump also spoke of the rebuilding and power of the U.S. military. During the Address, he honored Kelli Hake and her son from Oklahoma. Kelli's husband was killed by a roadside bomb supplied by Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.

The President mentioned how his Administration's legal reforms have helped release certain inmates who finally received justice. Trump also said his Administration has helped to confirm a record 187 new federal judges to uphold our Constitution.

"President Trump's Address demonstrated how he has dramatically changed this nation for the better," said Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce."He is getting the job done and making America great again. Under President Trump, we are getting respect around the world and creating more prosperity and growth at home than ever before."