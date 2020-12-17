Representative Deb Haaland nominated for Secretary of the Interior

Commentary: Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced Congresswoman Deb Haaland as his nominee for Secretary of the Interior. As one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, Rep. Haaland is once again making history as the first Native American to be nominated as Interior Secretary and, if confirmed, to serve in a presidential cabinet.

As Interior Secretary, Deb Haaland will oversee 500 million acres of public land and uphold the federal government’s commitments to Native American tribes. Beginning on day one, Haaland will face the tall task of reversing the Trump administration’s destructive legacy on public lands, from shrinking national monuments to offering millions of acres for oil and gas leasing, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The Center for Western Priorities released the following statement from Executive Director Jennifer Rokala:

“Representative Haaland’s background and experience make her a supremely qualified nominee for Interior Secretary. The Senate should waste no time in confirming Haaland, who will make history as the first Native American cabinet member. “Repairing the damage of the Trump administration is a massive job, and Deb Haaland is more than up to the challenge. President-elect Biden has laid out the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda of any American president, and the nation will be well-served when Haaland puts that plan into action. It will take vision and initiative to protect 30 percent of America’s land and water by the end of the decade, and Representative Haaland will bring both to the Interior Department. “America’s public lands are integral in the fight against climate change, and under Representative Haaland’s leadership they are poised to be part of the solution, instead of part of the problem. Her nomination is a major step towards moving America to a clean energy future.”

Haaland will have the opportunity to execute the Biden administration’s bold vision for parks and public lands. The plan includes investing in renewable energy and making public lands part of the climate solution. Biden has also committed to protecting 30 percent of America by 2030, an ambitious goal that will protect biodiversity, fight climate change, and increase access to the outdoors for all Americans. Rep. Haaland has led the charge to achieve the 30x30 goal in the U.S, House of Representatives.

###

