Remote Learning: Las Cruces Working To Enroll Record Number In Virtual Learning Academy

Las Cruces Public Schools is working to finalize enrollment for students opting for virtual learning. Since the announcement was made Tuesday to require masks indoors for all students and staff, more than 600 additional students have expressed an interest in the district’s Virtual Learning Academy.

The first day of school for students in LCPS is Monday, Aug. 9.

Last semester, the enrollment at VLA fluctuated from 1,100 to about 250 when school let out for the summer. As of Friday, there were approximately 850 students interested in the program. According to district officials, students are being enrolled as quickly as possible, but not every parent who was interested has been contacted.

“We are working to contact every parent, and that process takes time,” said Wendi Miller-Tomlinson, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, Leadership and Research. “Initially, we set a deadline back in February to have our VLA students enrolled. We understand that as requirements change, so do parents’ level of comfort to have their kids in the classroom. We extended that deadline to accommodate all families and we appreciate your patience while we make sure that every parent and student has the information they need to start the school year.”

Miller-Tomlinson added that parents who contacted the district about VLA should expect to hear from their school next week. Instruction will be adjusted to ensure there is no penalty for students who are enrolled later in the week.