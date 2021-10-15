Reminder: New Mexico Moves To 10-Digit Calling On October 24

The state of New Mexico will move to 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls made in-state on October 24, 2021. Since April 24, 2021, seven-digit dialing has still been permitted. An automated recording will advise callers that they need to use 10-digit dialing beginning October 24, 2021, and seven-digit calls will no longer be completed.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to implement a new, three-digit number, 988, to dial for its National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which will be available beginning July 16, 2022. The implementation of this number requires 10-digit dialing for all in-state calls. For more information, please see the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission’s website, https://www.nm-prc.org/.