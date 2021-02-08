‘Reimagining Borders’ 48-Hour Film Challenge part of Las Cruces film fest

Among many events planned in conjunction with the 2021 Las Cruces International Film Festival is an opportunity for anyone to make a movie in 48 hours between Feb. 26 and 28, then have it screened during the festival.



The sixth annual LCIFF, presented by New Mexico State University and Visit Las Cruces, will run from March 3-7. NMSU’s Southwest and Border Cultures Institute and NMSU’s Creative Media Institute are partnering with the film festival to offer the “Reimagining Borders” 48-Hour Film Challenge.



The challenge is free. Filmmakers may register individually or in teams. The challenge is open to anyone who can write, shoot and edit a short film in 48 hours. Registration is open until the launch of the competition. The kickoff is 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and all entries must be uploaded by 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.



The first-place film will be awarded $400, second place, $250, and third place, $100. There will also be an audience award of $100.



To register, all team members must agree to the following COVID-safe filming rules listed in the online registration form.

• All footage must be shot at home.

• No shooting outside except for in your backyard. You may not shoot in public space or common space.

• You may physically film only with people in your household.

• You may collaborate remotely, through Zoom/Skype/FaceTime, etc., and edit footage together.

• Cast members may film themselves separately and share files electronically.

• Film must include at least one scene over Zoom/Skype/FaceTime.

• Failure to adhere to these rules will result in immediate disqualification.



Successfully completed films will be screened online for 48 hours during the festival beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 5. Winners will be announced at the film festival awards ceremony on March 6. All completed films will be eligible for a jury or audience award. Audience voting will be open for the first 24 hours of the LCIFF screening block (5 p.m., March 5 to 5 p.m., March 6).



Teams of all sizes and ages are welcome; however, every person on the team must fill out a registration form at https://cutt.ly/mkpbbXw, and agree to comply with the rules. Once registered, you will receive an invitation and Zoom link to the kick-off event by email.

Information from NMSU