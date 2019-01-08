Registration Now Open for the Las Cruces Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Design a park, see K-9 officers in action, tour City facilities, and discuss with City staff current issues in the community. Those are just a sample of interesting activities Las Cruces residents can experience in the City’s upcoming Neighborhood Leadership Academy. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019 for the spring semester. Only 20 openings are available. Classes begin on Wednesday, February 6 and end on May 22, 2019.

This program is designed to:

· Be informative, interactive and engaging to provide a positive experience for residents,

· Help community members better understand how their City government operates and how they can work with their City government to preserve and improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods, and

· Provide additional opportunity for City staff and residents to network and coordinate.

Anyone who lives in the city limits and is 18 years old is eligible to apply to the academy. Applications are available on the City’s website at www.las-cruces.org and enter the words Neighborhood Leadership Academy in the search field., or by stopping by at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., at the City Manager’s Office. Residents who have confirmed registration will receive a fully detailed schedule at the first class.

Dates scheduled for the 2019 Academy are:

Wednesdays – February 6, 13, 20, 27

Wednesdays – March 13, 20

Wednesdays – April 3, 10, 17, 24

Wednesdays – May 1, 8, 15

Monday – May 20, Council Recognition (at 1 p.m.)

Wednesday – May 22, Graduation.

For information, contact Jamey L. Rickman, Community Outreach Manager, at 575/541-2192 or by email at:jrickman@las-cruces.org.