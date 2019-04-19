Regional screenings of upcoming film to include updates on Gila River Wild and Scenic proposal

A regional tour through New Mexico and western Texas will feature screenings of the upcoming documentary, Hearts on the Gila by New Mexico filmmaker, David Garcia. The film explores the tragic deaths of three local teens from Southwest New Mexico who died in service to the wilderness they loved, their mother’s journey down the wild river they sought to protect, and the struggle to keep the Gila free forever. Each stop of “Journey Down the Gila: Protecting New Mexico’s Last Wild River” will also feature an update on proposed federal legislation to permanently protect segments of the Gila and San Francisco Rivers in southwestern New Mexico through Wild and Scenic designations, as well as a Q&A session with the film’s director.

The film focuses on three mothers, four years after losing their teenage children in a tragic plane crash in 2014, as they embark on a thirty-six mile boat journey down the Gila River and into the Gila Wilderness in Southwestern New Mexico. The three mothers also traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with Congressional leaders and advocate for Wild and Scenic designations for portions of the Gila River. Their three KIDS, Ella Kirk, 14, Ella Myers, 16, and Sebastian Michael Mahl, 16, avid environmentalists, were studying the effects of a devastating forest fire when their single engine plane went down outside of Silver City in Southwest New Mexico . Passionate advocates for the wild, the children’s lives were inextricably linked to the Gila River. As the women travel on kayaks down the river, their physical journey mirrors a journey of their souls through extreme grief as they pass through the heart of the Gila. What will they learn about themselves, their children’s legacy, and the importance of wild river systems to the spiritual health of humanity in a world where wild places are rapidly disappearing?

“Sitting with the parents doing interviews, Ella Michael and Ella were people in the room. The weight of the parents grief and the sheer excellence that the kids represented in their lives just grabbed ahold of me. They lived in sync with the natural world and had dedicated themselves to its study and protection,” said David Garcia, Director of the film,Hearts on the Gila. “I had a vision of filming a journey by the three mothers boating down the roughly thirty six mile stretch of the river running through the wilderness and Hearts on the Gila was born. The river became allegory for the grief journey and at the same time was the main character in a story about these three women coping with unbearable loss.”

“The best thing we can possibly do to honor our children is to protect the river. While doing so, we benefit ourselves and all the creatures that depend on it. As parents, we continue our children’s legacy when their love for the land inspires others,” said Patrice Mutchnick, mother of Ella Jaz Kirk. “This film project is a tribute to our children’s love of nature. We expect Hearts on the Gila to convey all the reasons to protect those things we hold most precious: our children, our wild places, and our future.”

“Michael was a beautiful young man. He was a lover of all things living; from the smallest insect to the vast wilderness itself. I know without a shadow of a doubt that my amazing son is proud of me and the work we have begun in his honor,”said Jennifer Mahl, mother of Michael Sebastian Mahl. He was with me through every moment of this project and will continue to be in my heart and everything I do as we continue to do the work that he was passionate about and to share the beautiful Gila with the world and preserve it for generations to come.”

“This river is a very rare and special thing. It’s a living, breathing, wild and free river that starts in the headwaters of America’s first federally protected Wilderness area,” said Mark Allison, Executive Director of New Mexico Wild.“New Mexicans treasure this river and want it protected for the rest of time, which is why we are honored to be part of a growing movement that is encouraging our leaders in Congress to act legislatively.”

“The Gila River is the last free-flowing river in New Mexico, so permanently protecting it is very important to people all over the world, not just to those of us who live here and use the river frequently,” said Todd Schulke, Co-Founder of the Center for Biological Diversity. “At the heart of it, environmentalism is really about love. These kids had the heart, they had the passion, they had the drive and the intelligence to do things that truly matter–like protect the Gila River.”

The discussion portion of each stop of the tour will focus on a growing coalition of New Mexicans who are urging Congressional leaders to introduce legislation that would protect approximately 450 miles of the Gila and San Francisco Rivers and their tributaries through Wild and Scenic designations. The United States’ Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created by Congress to protect rivers with outstandingly remarkable values in their natural, free-flowing condition. The push for Wild and Scenic designations for the Gila and San Francisco Rivers is supported by more than local residents, faith leaders, sportsmen, conservation groups, civic organizations, local governments, and more than 150 Grant County businesses.

More on “Journey Down the Gila” and the film:

“Journey Down the Gila: Protecting New Mexico’s Last Wild River” is co-sponsored by Heart of the Gila, the Center for Biological Diversity, and New Mexico Wild. The tour will make six stops in the region this spring, including:

Friday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.

El Paso Community Foundation

333 N. Oregon St.

El Paso, TX 79901

Saturday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Mesilla Valley Film Society at the Fountain Theatre

2469 Calle de Guadalupe

Mesilla, NM 88046

Sunday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m.

The Silco Theater

311 N. Bullard St.

Silver City, NM 88061

Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The Guild Cinema

3405 Central Ave. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Friday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Harwood Museum of Art

238 Ledoux St.

Taos, NM 87571

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Center for Contemporary Arts

1050 Old Pecos Trail

Santa Fe, NM 87505

To purchase tickets, please visit: http://heartofthegila.org/journey

To learn more about Ella, Ella, and Michael and their work protecting the Gila River, please visit:http://heartofthegila.org/the-kids/

To view a trailer of Hearts on the Gila and learn more about the film, please visit: http://heartsonthegila.com/

More on the Gila River:

The Gila River is the last free-flowing river in the state that still has an abundance and diversity of fish and wildlife. The Gila is unmatched for outdoor activities like hiking, hunting and fishing and as a place people can go to enjoy the beauty of nature. The Gila is also a witness to the history of New Mexico: its canyons, cliffs and cottonwood groves are home to historic Native American and early pioneer sites. The Gila is also a source of jobs and revenues, supporting tourism and outdoor recreation as a foundation of the local economy.

The Gila Headwaters have outstanding historical significance, inseparable from our natural and cultural heritage as New Mexicans and Americans, including the Mogollon civilization dating to 9,500 B.C.; the home of the Apaches; Mountain Men; Buffalo Soldiers; and the birthplace of Wilderness Areas. The healthy public lands adjacent to the river with quality fishing, hiking, kayaking, rafting and other recreational resources are major factors in attracting new businesses, jobs, and retirees to Grant and Catron counties and New Mexico that might otherwise locate elsewhere.

The primary benefits of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act are that it protects the free flow of the river and protects what makes the river special. Sections of the Rio Grande and the Chama River in New Mexico already enjoy the benefits of Wild and Scenic River designation and how special rivers can be protected and enhanced for everyone’s benefit. Wild and Scenic River designation neither limits the public from accessing public lands nor opens private lands to public access. Designation will not change the existing water rights or irrigation systems. Fishing and hunting regulations will stay the same while habitat that makes New Mexico’s outdoor traditions special will be protected.