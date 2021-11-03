Regional Election Results

Voters went to the polls last night to cast ballots for local elections in our region.

Unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office have Susan Payne winning over Nadia Sykes for Mayor of Alamogordo with 64% of the vote. Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner won big over challenger Magnus A. Waters with 86% of the vote.

In Anthony, the race for Mayor has Diana Murillo Trujillo winning with 41% of the vote over Fernando Herrera and Ernesto Salazar. Also, in the Mayor’s race in the Village of Hatch, James Whitlock has won over incumbent Andy Nuñez, G. Dennis Torres, and Roberto Torres.

In Las Cruces, voters weighed in on three city council races. In District 3 Becki Graham wins over Bev Courtney and Greg Sherivinack. In District 5, Becky Corran wins over Norman Paquette, Ronnie Sisneros, and David Teleford. Also, in District 6, Yvonne Flores wins reelection over William Beerman.

Three seats were on the ballot with the Las Cruces School Board. In District 1, Ray Jaramillo has been reelected, winning over Abelardo Balcazar. In District 2 Pamela Cort wins over Henry Young. Also, in District 3, Robert Wofford Wins over Eloy Francisco Macha Camborda.

In the race for Doña Ana Soil & Water Supervisor At Large, Gil Sorg has won over Joseph Skaggs, Joshua Switzer, and Jose Makk.

Voter turnout was down for local elections this year. The Doña Ana County Clerk’s office said in a press release, that voter turnout for the 2021 election was approximately 11.2%, or 14,434, which is lower than the turnout in 2019, which saw around 16.5%, or 19,825 voters cast ballots.