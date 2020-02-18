Recycling Processing Company Expands in New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, N.M. – Another manufacturing company is moving significant operations to Santa Teresa, N.M. to take advantage of the border region’s strong business climate and transportation network. Here is a statement from the NM Economic Development Department: W. Silver Recycling is set to begin construction on a 120,000 square foot facility on 60 acres that will be home to a recycling processing plant. The business is expected to be operational by late 2020 and add at least 50 new jobs. W. Silver Recycling is a fourth-generation family business founded by the grandfather of Lane Gaddy, the company's Chief Executive Officer and a former Albuquerque resident. It has 11 locations in New Mexico, California, Texas, Monterrey, Mexico, and Mexico City.

The firm cited New Mexico’s strong business incentives and the transportation advantages of Santa Teresa – which has a direct Port of Entry to Mexico – as reasons for its location decision. The business would use Santa Teresa as a hub for its non-ferrous materials business, which includes aluminum, copper, and brass. The recycler would process the metals using magnets, machines, compaction, and manual labor, before being sent to its customers. Once delivered, the recycled materials are melted down and reused for new products. “This location offers us a great logistics advantage,” Gaddy said. “The border crossing, the overweight cargo zone, and the rail and truck connections, all make for an opportunity we are very excited about.” “We are reaching out all over the world to partner with companies who see the benefits of coming to the New Mexico Border Region,” Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the Economic Development Department said. “These export and manufacturing jobs are an important part of the state’s effort to diversify the economy.” “Companies are seeing the benefits of the Santa Teresa, New Mexico border region for locating their production plants and distribution centers,” Jerry Pacheco, Senior Business Adviser to The New Mexico Partnership said. "Our logistical connectivity to Mexico and the rest of the United States, coupled with our competitive production costs, have made Santa Teresa one of the fastest growing industrial bases on the border.” The Economic Development Department has pledged $200,000 to the company from the state’s LEDA closing fund for the jobs, which will have an average wage of $14.18 per hour. W. Silver will invest $7 million into the project. The Mesilla Valley Economic Alliance and the New Mexico Partnership assisted in the recruitment of W. Silver Recycling. New Mexico led all 50 states in 2019 export growth percentage at 31%, according to the complete 2019 export statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Census. Additionally, New Mexico’s export growth percentage to Mexico is at 68%, also exceeding all other U.S. states. In 2019, the Santa Teresa Port of Entry moved up the list to become the fourth largest exporting port on the U.S.-Mexico border, and sixth for imports, making it the fifth most important port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border. “New Mexico’s border region is attracting top companies from all over the world because we have the talent, the infrastructure, and all the other factors they need to be successful,” Tim Nitti of the New Mexico Partnership said. “However, it’s also because everyone here is committed to helping them succeed. Our colleagues at the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance, our own NM Partnership team member Jerry Pacheco, and local government officials know how to work together to ensure that when you choose New Mexico you get the support needed to thrive. “