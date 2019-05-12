Recycling Conference Planned For Albuquerque

If you’re an avid recycler, take it to the next step. You are invited to the southwest’s first regional recycling workshop hosted by the National Recycling Coalition (NRC) and the New Mexico Recycling Coalition (NMRC). Learn how markets are growing in New Mexico after China shut its doors to recycling imports. Join the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) administrators and staff on Tuesday, June 11th in Albuquerque for the Regional Recycling Market Development Workshop.

“The conference is open for anyone and we hope that community members take advantage of being part of the conversation,” said Patrick Peck, SCSWA director. “This is where everyone can hear the very latest about regional recycling markets, for example how recycling markets developed historically and what steps New Mexico can take to increase the marketability of our recycling and lay the groundwork for new recycling markets to come to our state.”

The NRC has hosted similar workshops in other cities to make sure the entire country is braced for the new changes in recycling demands. “Key at this conference is collaboration, learning where recycling is growing in New Mexico and how we can enliven local and regional recycling markets as our industry evolves,” explains Sarah Pierpont, NMRC Executive Director. “The more our residents know, the more successful our recycling programs will be all across the state.”

Attendees will learn:

How to turn locally collected waste into locally distributed building materials,

How other cities reduce recycling contamination rates to dramatically improve the quality and value of recyclables,

How other states support the recycling industry, creating a multi-billion dollar economic impact, and

Meet new recycling industry contacts to leverage new partnerships.

The workshop runs all day on Tuesday, June 11th at Albuquerque’s Museum in Old Town at 200 Mountain NW. The cost is $100 for NMRC members and $150 for non-members. Scholarships are available for students. Register online here: https://www.RecycleNewMexico.com/annual-meeting-registration/

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) managing solid waste, recyclables, and working to stop illegal dumping for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. Contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.