Recreational pot bill spurned in New Mexico Legislature

A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana through the New Mexico Legislature has been rejected by a Senate committee after an excoriating critique from the panel's Democratic chairman. Two Democrats joined Republicans in a 6-4 vote to table a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana businesses in every city and county while sheltering the state's medical cannabis program with tax breaks and patient subsidies. The vote leaves little or no chance for reviving the bill before the annual legislative session ends at noon on Feb. 20. The initiative was backed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amid efforts to attract new industries to the state.