READ: Impeachment Inquiry Report By House Intelligence Committee

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has released a report that outlines the findings from public and closed-door hearings conducted by impeachment investigators since late September.

"As the evidence conclusively shows, President Trump conditioned official acts — a White House meeting desperately desired by the new Ukrainian president and critical U.S. military assistance — on Ukraine announcing sham, politically motivated investigations that would help President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign," the chairman said in a statement before Thanksgiving recess.

Republicans released their own report on Monday, arguing that Democrats had not proven "evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor." The minority party's prebuttal to Schiff's summary cast the inquiry as a partisan attack on Trump.

The Intelligence Committee report marks triggers the next step of the impeachment process, in which the House Judiciary Committee becomes the central player.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and the members of that committee will use the Intelligence Committee report as well as additional information requested through committee procedures to determine if the facts support writing articles of impeachment.

If the Judiciary Committee does write and approve articles of impeachment, those articles would then go to the full House of Representatives. If the House votes to impeach Trump, the Republican-led Senate will begin a trial on whether to remove the president.

Read the House Intelligence Committee report here.

