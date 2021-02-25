Public Opportunity to Provide Input on Las Cruces Museum System Master Plan

Las Cruces communities will have opportunities to provide public input on a proposed Master Plan Study for the Las Cruces Museum System.



The Las Cruces Museums engaged the team from AOS Architects, of Santa Fe, along with WOLF Consulting, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Creative Strategies360, of Santa Fe, to facilitate the creation of a Short-Range Plan and a Museum Master Plan Study for the Museum System. Community input is vital to the development and implementation of Museum goals, priorities, and strategies.





The Short-Range Plan, titled Renewing Our Purpose, provides a guide to Museum activities and services through fiscal year 2025, while the Master Plan Study provides analysis of the facilities and explores possibilities for future development of the physical environment and possible programming within the Museums’ environments.



The public can go online to view the proposed plans at https://museums.las-cruces.org/2436/Museum-Masterplan-Study.



There will be four review and public input sessions scheduled via Zoom in March and April. The Short-Range Plan will be presented and discussed at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. The master plan study will be presented and discussed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March, and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10. You can attend these presentations at https://rebrand.ly/LCMSMasterPlan.



The public is welcomed to attend any of the Zoom sessions or provide comments or concerns by email to museum.exhibitions@las-cruces.org. Further, any member of the public that wishes to be provided with updates or the schedule of future actions, should also indicate that in an email to the same address above. This Public Input period for email comments is open from February 23 through April 10, 2021.



“The Short-Range Plan was developed through community input facilitated by the AOS team,” said Jennifer Robles, Museum Administrator. “It also utilized internal and external assessments, and, taken as a whole, demonstrates our intentional commitment to community service in a number of areas.”



Public feedback will be utilized to refine the goals of the Short-Range Plan and the possibilities of the Master Plan Study. The refined plans will be presented to City Council within two months of the public input period.



For information, visit the website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.