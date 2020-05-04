Public Input Sought For Las Cruces East Mesa Public Recreation Complex GO Bond Project

The future design of the East Mesa Public Recreation Complex (EMPRC) General Obligation (GO) Bond Project is now in your hands! The Las Cruces community is reminded to watch the virtual presentation and submit your comments and ideas before the public input deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

A virtual presentation of the latest design concept options of the GO Bond project is available at www.las-cruces.org/RecreationComplex.The concept options are based on previous EMPRC presentations in meetings with community members who provided input on features and amenities. For this virtual round of input, participants may submit feedback, ideas, and questions after watching the presentation. This recreation complex is being built for use by the greater community. Everyone is invited to give their input!

Comments can be submitted by emailing clcengage@las-cruces.org by midnight on Monday, May 11. All public input submitted will be considered for the final design. When the design is available, it will be presented to the public on the City’s website. Announcements for public viewing will be made.

The status of this and other GO Bond projects can be found in the Public Works Go Bond website at www.las-cruces.org/GoBondProjects. For more information, call Public Works at 575/528-3333 or email clcengage@las-cruces.org.

