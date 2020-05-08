Property Crimes Increase In Las Cruces

Las Cruces police have seen an increase in reported property crimes during the first quarter of 2020, and wish to remind residents to keep properties secured and report suspicious activity to help curb such incidents.

A preliminary review of reports appears to show that property crimes increased approximately 32 percent in the first quarter – January through March – of 2020 compared to 2019. Property crimes include residential burglary, non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, auto burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson.

Leading the way was an increase of 42 non-residential burglaries between January and March 2020. That’s an increase from the 22 reported incidents in the first quarter of 2019 (22 to 64). Auto burglaries have increased with 45 additional incidents in 2020 (146 to 191) and police investigated eight more residential burglaries in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 (50 to 58).

Investigators determined that as many as 66 of the property crimes were the result of multiple incidents committed by individuals or small groups of perpetrators. For instance, a group of teens were identified and charged in six auto burglaries committed over the span of several hours. When interviewed by police, one of the teens indicated they broke into and burglarized as many as 20 vehicles. In another instance, eight storage units at a single facility were burglarized by likely one individual or group.

The preliminary review of numbers from the first quarter of 2020 also shows violent crime in Las Cruces decreased approximately four percent compared to the same time period in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on business, education, and government operations and the criminal justice system is no exception. Because of the pandemic, incarceration rates have decreased out of the desire to limit the fear and spread of coronavirus.

Las Cruces police have increased their issuance of criminal citations in lieu of physical arrests to help limit the number of incarcerations during the pandemic. Other changes include fewer court proceedings and fewer non-violent detainees who are incarcerated. Because of these changes, criminal recidivism rates are likely trending higher during the pandemic.

In the last seven weeks Las Cruces police have dramatically increased patrols at locations left vulnerable because of the pandemic and subsequent stay-home orders. LCPD routinely patrols closed businesses, school properties and government buildings that are closed or not occupied during the pandemic.

Police encourage property and business owners to invest in motion-activated security surveillance systems that can be viewed remotely or security systems that report directly to a central monitoring service. Business owners and residents are also encouraged to immediately report suspicious activity by calling Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795.

Additional tips provided by the Las Cruces Police Department:

• Remove all valuables from vehicle.

• Keep items of intrigue (backpacks, luggage, packages, shopping bags, cell phone chargers, electronics, loose change, etc.) out of sight.

• Remove or properly secure tools and other valuables commonly kept in pickup beds.

• Do not leave spare keys or garage door openers inside your vehicle.

• Do not leave firearms or ammunition inside an unattended vehicle.

• Roll up windows and keep doors locked when leaving vehicle unattended.

• If possible, park in a well-lighted area or inside a garage.

• Refrain from leaving your vehicle unlocked and unattended to run a quick errand or to pump gasoline.

• Frequently check sheds and storage units to ensure they are locked and secure.

Information from Las Cruces Police