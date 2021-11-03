Progressive incumbents prevail in New Mexico mayoral races

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters rallied behind incumbent progressive mayors of New Mexico’s largest city and state capital in local elections Tuesday, rejecting challenges from the more conservative wing of the Democratic Party. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller claimed victory in a speech to supporters, saying voters sent a clear message of support for his administration. The local elections are a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022. Keller and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber have defended their handling of pandemic safety and the economy. Republicans also made unsuccessful bids for mayor in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. A stadium proposal in Albuquerque was rejected by voters.