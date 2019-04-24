Prescription Drug Take-back Event Saturday in Las Cruces

Las Cruces police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other area law enforcement agencies are hosting a prescription drug take-back event Saturday at several locations.

The prescription drug take-back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at:

Walmart Supercenter, 3331 Rinconada Blvd., Las Cruces

Walmart Supercenter, 1550 S. Valley Dr., Las Cruces

Walmart Supercenter, 571 Walton Blvd., Las Cruces

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces

Sam’s Club, 2711 N. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces

Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces

Former Dublin’s location, 1745 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

Albertsons, 2551 E. Lohman Ave., Las Cruces

Elks Lodge, 3000 Elks Dr., Las Cruces

NM State Police, 4055 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces

Town of Mesilla, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla, Mesilla

Hatch Police Department, 5 Chile Capitol Ln., Hatch

Anthony Senior Center, 865 Anthony Dr., Anthony, N.M.

Sunland Park Police Department, 1000 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, N.M.

Anthony-Texas Police Department, 401 Wildcat Dr., Anthony, Texas

Residents are encouraged to drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs – in pills or patch forms – during the event. Unfortunately, the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles during the take-back event. The service is free, anonymous with no questions will be asked.

In addition to the take-back event partner agencies will have prescription drug handbooks for parents, and educational material on safeguarding prescription medications and proper methods of disposal of medications.

The take-back initiative addresses vital public safety and health issues. Unused and outdated medications are susceptible to misuse or abuses that can result in accidental poisonings and overdoses. Traditional methods of disposing unused medications, such as throwing them in the trash or flushing them down a toilet, can pose safety and health hazards.